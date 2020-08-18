Ex-PS member who defrauded millions by promising foreign jobs remanded

August 18, 2020   02:02 pm

A former Member of the Wennappuwa Pradeshiya Sabha (PS) has been taken into custody for defrauding money from multiple people by promising job opportunities in foreign countries.

The Crimes Division of Chilaw Police Division, probing the complaints filed by 09 individuals, had made the arrest on Monday (17).

The suspect reportedly defrauded nearly Rs. 9.1 million by operating at his offices located in Colombo, Wennappuwa and other areas.

He was produced before Marawila Magistrate’s Court and remanded until the 31st of August.

