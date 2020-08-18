Suda arrested in Hokandara

August 18, 2020   02:47 pm

An associate of the underworld figure “Athurugiriya Ladiya” has been taken into custody.

The suspect, under the alias “Suda” was arrested in the area of Hokandara North on Monday (17) by a team of Police Special Task Force (STF).

Two motorcycles obtained with forged documents were also seized from the suspect at the time of the arrest.

“Suda” is said to have been involved in two murders and opening fire a house belonging to the private secretary of former Parliamentarian Sujeewa Senasinghe.

