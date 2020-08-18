Court permits Pillayan to attend inaugural parliamentary session

-

Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias Pillayan has been permitted to attend the inaugural session of the ninth parliament on Thursday (August 20).

Batticaloa High Court, today (18), has granted permission to the former Chief Minister of the Eastern Province who is currently under remand custody since 2015 to attend the first parliamentary session under the new government.

Contesting at the General Election 2020, Pillayan obtained the highest number of votes from the district of Batticaloa.

However, Pillayan was arrested on October 11, 2015 when he arrived at the CID to give a statement in connection with the assassination of the late Tamil politician Joseph Pararajasingham, who was shot dead on Christmas Eve in 2005.

A gunman opened fire on TNA MP Pararajasingham after he received communion at St Mary’s church in Batticaloa, killing him and injuring eight others including his wife.

Pillayan has been under remand custody since then without a being granted bail.