AG concludes 12,968 child abuse cases over last 18 months

The Attorney General has concluded 12,968 cases of child abuse over the last 18 months, stated Coordinating Officer of the Attorney General.

The relevant cases have been filed between January 2019 and July 2020, said Attorney Generals Coordinating Officer, State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne.

Of these, 6,149 cases have been filed in the High Court against the relevant suspects.

Further, 4,372 suspects have been released so far and the police have been instructed to file 2,447 cases at Magistrate’s Courts.

Thereby, the backlog has been reduced to 851 pending cases in the Child Protection Unit, Jayaratne added.