An arrival from UAE moves COVID-19 case tally to 2,991

Confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Sri Lanka reached 2,991 as another individual tested positive for the virus today (18), says the Department of Government Information.

The latest positive cases are reportedly arrivals from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

As per the Epidemiology Unit’s statistics, 135 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease has moved up to 2,755 as 79 patients were discharged upon recovery today.

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 11 deaths due to the virus outbreak.