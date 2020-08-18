Female who smuggled drugs into Mahara Prison apprehended

A woman who had smuggled drugs into the Mahara Prison has been arrested this morning (18).

According to prison officers, the suspect had concealed 02 packets containing narcotics inside the hem of a trouser, which she intended on passing on to an inmate.

She has been identified as a 26-year-old mother of one residing in the Ja-Ela area.

Reportedly, the arrestee is the wife of a 20-year-old inmate who was remanded by the Wattala Magistrate’s Court over possession of heroin.

The prison officers further stated that the arrested female was previously imprisoned over theft and released nearly 06 months ago.

The arrestee and the seized contraband are to be handed over to the Ragama Police for further investigations.

