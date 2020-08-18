Daily one-hour power cuts from today

-

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) announces that an island-wide one-hour power cut will be in effect on a daily basis.

The scheduled power cuts will be in effect from today (18), General Chairman of CEB Vijitha Herath told Ada Derana.

Reportedly, the country will be divided in to four zones and the power will be cut off in sessions.

Accordingly, each zone will experience a one-hour power in one of the following time slots:

from 6 pm until 7 pm,

from 7 pm until 8 pm,

from 8 pm until 9 pm, and

from 9 pm until 10 pm.

The chairman said that the power cuts will be imposed until the national transmission system is restored from its recent failure.