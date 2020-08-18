CEB releases zones and schedules of daily power cuts

August 18, 2020   07:01 pm

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has released the daily power cut schedule and the regions it will affect.

Accordingly, the country has been divided into four groups – A, B, C, and D – where each group will experience a one-hour long power every evening between 06 pm to 10 pm.

As per the released schedule, day-time time slots, too, have been assigned to each group. However, they will only come to effect depending on the demand and available generation capacity at a particular time, the CEB said.

Further, CEB requests all the customers to switch off non-essential electrical appliances between 06 pm to 10 pm so that CEB could minimize the demand curtailment.

The demand management will be carried out in Groups listed herewith:

 

