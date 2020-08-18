COVID-19 infections tally hits 2,902

-

Another individual has tested positive for COVID-19 today (18), raising Sri Lanka’s infections tally to 2,902.

The Department of Government Information said this latest case is an arrival from Sudan, who is under quarantine.

In the meantime, earlier today recoveries from COVID-19 escalated to 2,755 as 79 more patients returned to health.

The Epidemiology Unit says only 136 active novel coronavirus cases are currently under medical care.

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 11 deaths due to COVID-19 pandemic.