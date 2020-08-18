-

The Election Commission has decided to reach a decision on the National List seat secured by Our Power of People Party (OPPP also known as ‘Ape Jana Bala Pakshaya’) tomorrow (19).

The OPPP representatives revealed this speaking to media following a discussion held with the election body.

A conflictual situation emerged as the OPPP’s General Secretary Venerable Wedinigama Wimalatissa Thero submitted a letter to the Election Commission claiming that he has been nominated to enter parliament as the party’s National List MP.

However, a group including the Chairman of the ‘Our Power of People Party (OPPP)’ have notified the commission that the said letter is not valid and that the central committee of the party decided to nominate party member Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero for the National List MP seat.

Meanwhile the General Secretary of the party Ven. Wedinigama Wimalatissa Thero, who is responsible for officially informing the Election Commission of the nominee chosen for the MP seat, has then suddenly disappeared and is believed to be in hiding.

The Attorney General on August 14 advised the Election Commission in terms of the legal advice sought with regard to the nominee of “Our Power of People Party” (OPPP) for its National List seat.

In the meantime, Venerable Arambepola Rathanasara Thera on Monday (17) filed a complaint with Mirihana Police stating he was assaulted by un unknown group of people over the National List seat tussle of the OPPP.