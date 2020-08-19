Inaugural Cabinet meeting of new govt. today

-

The inaugural meeting of the new Cabinet of Ministers is scheduled to be convened today (19).

The meeting will commence at 19.30 am under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, says the Minister of Mass Media Keheliya Rambukwella.

The meeting is to be held giving priority to quarantine regulations. A distance of 1 meter is to be maintained between the Ministers and sanitization of hands has been made compulsory, according to political sources.

At the recent general election, 28 Ministers were elected to the Cabinet and they were sworn in at the Magul Maduwa (Audience Hall) of the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy on August 12. In addition, 39 state ministers were also appointed and sworn in on the same day.

In the meantime, the new Parliament is summoned to meet on Thursday (20). The inaugural session will commence at 9.30 am, according to the Secretary General of Parliament, Dhammika Dassanayake.