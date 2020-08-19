No tsunami threats to Sri Lanka due to earthquake near Southern Sumatra

-

An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 has been recorded at 3.59 am today (19) close to Southern Sumatra near Indonesia, says the Department of Meteorology.

The Department, however, noted that there is no tsunami threat to the island owing to the earthquake which was of 163km depth.

Therefore, the coastal areas of Sri Lanka have been declared safe.

The Meteorology Department mentioned that this alert was issued in consultation with relevant national and international agencies.

In the meantime, several spells of light showers are expected in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Trincomalee district, the Meteorology Department said.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times over North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota, Trincomalee and Matale districts and along the western slopes of the central hills.



Sea areas:

Mainly fair weather will prevail in the sea areas around the island. However, Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be (30-40) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times in the sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar and in the sea area extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambanthota.

The sea areas extending from Mannar to Puttalam and the sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be rough at times.

The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.