Over 400 Sri Lankans repatriated from three countries

Over 400 Sri Lankans repatriated from three countries

August 19, 2020   09:35 am

-

More groups of Sri Lankans who were stranded in foreign countries owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic have returned to the island.

Ada Derana reporter said 421 Sri Lankans were repatriated from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar and England.

Accordingly, 394 in Qatar, 17 in the UAE and 10 in England arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) early this morning (19).

Among the returnees from Qatar are 210 Sri Lankans who were employed as crew members of various airlines.

All of the returnees have been subject to PCR test upon arrival at the airport.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories