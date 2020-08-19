Over 400 Sri Lankans repatriated from three countries

-

More groups of Sri Lankans who were stranded in foreign countries owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic have returned to the island.

Ada Derana reporter said 421 Sri Lankans were repatriated from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar and England.

Accordingly, 394 in Qatar, 17 in the UAE and 10 in England arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) early this morning (19).

Among the returnees from Qatar are 210 Sri Lankans who were employed as crew members of various airlines.

All of the returnees have been subject to PCR test upon arrival at the airport.