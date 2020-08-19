-

The Government Analyst’s Department says that an investigation is underway to look into the reports of two employees of the department being arrested with narcotic drugs.

Earlier this week, two employees of the Government Analyst’s department were arrested by the police with heroin.

However, a spokesman of the Department said that they completely refute the reports that employees of the department are linked to drug rackets.

He further said that the arrested individuals are not permanent employees of the department.

Therefore, an investigation has been launched into the incident by the department and the police have also been informed on the matter.

Further, it was reported that no unauthorized person has the opportunity to access the department’s case exhibit storage facilities, as they are enclosed under high-security.

In this context, investigations will into how the persons in question obtained the drugs and whether they were connected to an outside drug network.

Accordingly, necessary action will be taken following an expedited investigation on the matter, said the department.