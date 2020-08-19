Majority of COVID-19 patients from Kandakadu-Senapura cluster recovered

August 19, 2020   11:11 am

A majority of COVID-19 infected patients from Kandakadu and Senapura Rehabilitation Centers have regained their health, the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) said.

Reportedly, from the 629 infected individuals identified from the two rehabilitation centers, 567 have completely recovered from the virus.

Accordingly, only 62 more patients remain under medical care, according to NOCPCO.

The Kandakadu-Senapura cluster was formed when several detainees contracted the coronavirus in July.

A total of 629 persons including 509 detainees, 67 staff members, 5 guest staff, and 48 family members and close associates were later diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus.

