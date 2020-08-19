Navy seizes over 8,000 kg of turmeric within 3 weeks

-

Sri Lanka Navy managed to seize nearly 807 kg of dried turmeric at the beach areas of Daluwa in Norochcholai and Vankalai in Mannar yesterday (August 18).

Naval personnel attached to the Northwestern Naval Command, on one of their regular patrols carried out in the beach area of Daluwa in Norochcholai, has nabbed 04 suspects who were attempting to smuggle in about 700 kg of dried turmeric on 02 dinghies.

The smuggled items had been contained in 14 gunny sacks, stated Navy Media Division.

The suspects held in connection to the incident were identified as residents of Kalpitiya area, aged between 25 to 58 years.

In a similar vein, naval personnel of North Central Naval Command, during a patrol in the beach area of Vankalai, Mannar had detected 02 suspicious sacks washed ashore and recovered approximately 107kg –in wet weight –of turmeric.

The accused in connection to the recent two incidents in Daluwa and Vankalei, together with the stocks of dried turmeric and dinghies, were handed over to the Sinnapadu and Jaffna Custom Offices for onward legal action.

Meanwhile, the Navy, on several occasions in the past 03 weeks, has been able to seize over 8,245kg of dried turmeric smuggled into the island via sea routes.

Due to COVID-19 concerns all these naval operations were conducted in compliance with guidelines stipulated by health authorities.