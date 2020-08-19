AG returns 18 more incomplete files on Easter attacks

-

The Attorney General has returned more incomplete investigation files to the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) on suspects arrested over 2019 Easter attacks.

Accordingly, Attorney General Dappula de Livera 18 files have been returned the Acting IGP C. D. Wickramaratne, stated Coordinating Officer of the Attorney General State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne.

Accordingly, a total of 100 files have been returned on the matter so far, Jayaratne said.

Further, the Attorney General has directed the Acting IGP to conclude the investigations properly, she added.