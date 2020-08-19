Top SLTB official arrested on bribery charge

-

The Sri Lanka Transport Board’s Acting Chief Regional Manager for Northern Province has been arrested by officers attached to the Bribery Commission, while accepting a bribe of Rs. 60,000.

He was reportedly arrested while accepting the bribe from an employee of the SLTB at Pallimunai, Mannar.

The SLTB Acting Chief Regional Manager had allegedly solicited the bribe in order to act favorably towards the employee with regard to certain allegations against the latter.