Cabinet approved 10,000 more jobs - President tells unemployed graduates

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the recruitment of 10,000 more graduates for the government’s program to provide employment for graduates, says President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

He mentioned this speaking to the unemployed graduates, who had staged a protest in front of the Presidential Secretariat, following the Cabinet meeting this morning (19).

The inaugural meeting of the new Cabinet of Ministers was convened at around 10.30 am today under the patronage of the President.

The names of the graduates selected under the government’s program to provide 50,000 jobs were published on the official website of the Ministry of Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government on Monday (17).