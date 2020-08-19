-

Five more patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 have been discharged from hospital after recovering and testing negative for the virus.

A patient from the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) and two each from the Welikanda Base Hospital and Kandakadu Treatment Center have been discharged.

Accordingly this brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in Sri Lanka to 2,760.

The number of Covid-19 patients currently being treated at hospitals has dropped to 131.