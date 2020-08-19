Cabinet approval to abolish 19A and draft 20A - Keheliya

August 19, 2020   02:07 pm

The approval of the Cabinet has been granted to abolish the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, says Minister of Mass Media Keheliya Rambukwella.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has also approved to draft the 20th Amendment to the Constitution, he added.

The Minister mentioned this speaking to the media following the Cabinet meeting today (19).

The inaugural meeting of the newly appointed Cabinet of Ministers was held this morning, chaired by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

