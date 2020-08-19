-

A saline manufacturing plant will be established in Sri Lanka before the end of 2020, says the State Minister of Pharmaceutical Production, Supply, and Regulations Dr. Channa Jayasumana.

Pointing out that 90 percent of the pharmaceuticals used in Sri Lanka are imported, Jayasumana said that the President has instructed to halt the importation of drugs within a period of 5 years. Plans are currently being formulated for this, he added.

“We came to an agreement with Basil Rajapaksa at the meeting last night to establish a factory to manufacture saline in the country before the end of the year. Will work to provide the country of its products before the year-end”, Jayasumana said.

The [pharmaceutical] drug mafia that existed during the previous government will be eradicated from the country and quality medicines will be provided to the people at reasonable prices, further said.

The State Minister mentioned this to the media in Nochchiyagama, Anuradhapura.