Dullas requests STF protection for CEB System Control Center

-

Minister of Power Dullas Alahapperuma has requested for protection of the Special Task Force (STF) for the System Control Center of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB). Reportedly, this is in addition to the security measures already in place.

The CEB announced that the Minister had informed the Defense Secretary Major General (Retd.) Kamal Gunaratne on the matter.

Minister Alahapperuma has also instructed relevant units to immediately heighten the security at the CEB System Control Center.

He imparted these instructions during an inspection tour of the System Control Center to inquire into the recent power failure.

Stating that the Systems Control Center, which is the main point for the maintenance of a stable power supply for the entire country, should be constantly secured, Alahapperuma said that it is a national responsibility to properly maintain such a critical and sensitive center for the uninterrupted power supply of the country.