Tuition teacher arrested for sexual abuse of 12-year-old boy

A tuition teacher has been arrested by the National Child Protection Authority (NCPA) on the charges of sexually abusing a 12-year-old boy.

The Special Investigation Unit of NCPA had launched investigations into a complaint lodged in July 2020, regarding a tuition teacher sexually abusing a boy while visiting his home under the guise of teaching mathematics.

Accordingly, the teacher had been arrested on the August 17 and produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

Reportedly, the boy in question had confided a friend on this incident which had occurred in 2018, and subsequently, the abused child and the parents had filed a complaint with the NCPA.

The teacher had been contacted through a friend of child’s father who is a university lecturer and the teaching had been done in a room at the child’s home.

Reportedly, the doors and windows of the room had been kept closed during lessons, which had remained open when the teacher initially visited the house for teaching.

When the child had expressed his dislike to engage in sexual activities, the teacher had allegedly shown pornographic video to the child and abused him.

According to the statement obtained from the child, the mother and the grandmother of the child had been present in the house when incidents occurred.

Further, the child has said that, his father being the one to introduce the teacher, fear of not being able to find another teacher, and being threatened by the teacher, as reasons for not informing the parents on the matter.