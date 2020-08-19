Defence Secretary insists on legal action against corrupt public servants

Defence Secretary insists on legal action against corrupt public servants

August 19, 2020   05:00 pm

-

Defence Secretary Major General (Retired) Kamal Gunaratne has insisted that legal action must be sought against corrupt officials at public institutions.

He made this remark speaking to media following an event in Galle today (19).

Defence Secretary pointed out that due to the conduct of such corrupt officials, those who are committed to their work are left in an unjust position.

He noted that the ongoing drug networks, extortions and other crimes must be eradicated and in the meantime, it is imperative to do away with corruption within these institutions.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories