Defence Secretary insists on legal action against corrupt public servants

Defence Secretary Major General (Retired) Kamal Gunaratne has insisted that legal action must be sought against corrupt officials at public institutions.

He made this remark speaking to media following an event in Galle today (19).

Defence Secretary pointed out that due to the conduct of such corrupt officials, those who are committed to their work are left in an unjust position.

He noted that the ongoing drug networks, extortions and other crimes must be eradicated and in the meantime, it is imperative to do away with corruption within these institutions.