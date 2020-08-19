Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena proposed as new Speaker

-

MP-elect Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has been proposed to be appointed as the new Speaker of the Ninth Parliament.

Abeywardena, speaking to the media, said that his name was proposed at the Parliamentary Group Meeting today (19).

The inaugural session of the Ninth Parliament is scheduled to commence at 9.30 am tomorrow (August 20).

The Speaker of the Parliament will be elected at the event in accordance with Standing Order No. 1 of Parliament.

All the new Members of Parliament will then take their official oaths or affirmation before the new Speaker. This is followed by the appointment of a Deputy Speaker and a Deputy Chairperson of Committees.