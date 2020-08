-

Minister of Mass Media Keheliya Rambukwella has been appointed as the new Spokesperson for the Cabinet of Ministers.

Meanwhile, another two ministers have been appointed as Co-Cabinet Spokesmen.

Ministers Ramesh Pathirana and Udaya Gammanpila have been appointed to these positions.

The inaugural meeting of the newly appointed Cabinet of Ministers was held this morning (19), chaired by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.