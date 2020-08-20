Bills for cyber security and data protection drafted

-

A Data Protection Bill has already been drafted and only the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers await for it to be turned into an act, says Ravindu Meegasmulla, an Information Security Officer at Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team (SLCERT).

He points out that they have identified that many foreign companies do not open businesses here in Sri Lanka due to the lack of a Data Protection Act.

“We have already drafted a Data Protection Bill. The final step is to gain Cabinet approval once the parliament convenes.”

Speaking to Ada Derana on cyber crimes, Meegasmulla said that they have identified that crimes mentioned in the Computer Crimes Act cannot be matched with certain cyber crimes.

However, a Cyber Security Bill, too, has already been drafted, according to him.

Once it receives the approval of the parliament, Sri Lanka will have its own Cyber Security Act, Meegasmulla added.