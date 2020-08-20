Vote on Account to be tabled in Parliament

-

The government has decided to table a Vote on Account to the Parliament to seek its approval for future state expenditures.

Minister of Finance, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will present the Vote on Account to the House today (20), says Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Keheliya Rambukwella.

He mentioned this addressing the media briefing to announce Cabinet decisions on Wednesday (19).

The Vote on Account will accordingly seek the approval of the House for state expenditures of the coming four months of the year 2020.

The budget for the year 2021 will meanwhile be tabled in the Parliament in November.