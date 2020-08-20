First sitting of 9th Parliament begins

-

The first sitting of the 9th Parliament of Sri Lanka commenced a short while ago in accordance with Standing Order No. 1 of Parliament.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has been selected as the new Speaker of Parliament.

He was nominated to the position by the Leader of the House Minister Dinesh Gunawardena while MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara seconded the proposal.

Representatives of political parties including PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, Samagi Jaba Balawegaya (SJB) leader Sajith Premadasa, Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake and other members of Parliament, welcoming the new Speaker, added their wishes to him.

All the new Members of Parliament (MPs) subsequently took their official oaths or affirmation before the new Speaker.

The Leader of the House, Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and Chief Government Whip meanwhile assumed duties in their respective positions.

This will be followed by the appointment of a Deputy Speaker and a Deputy Chairperson of Committees.



