Mahinda Yapa appointed new Speaker of Parliament

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has been unanimously appointed as the new Speaker of Parliament.

He was nominated by the Leader of the House, Minister Dinesh Gunawardena at the beginning of the first sitting of the parliamentary session.

The proposal was seconded by MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara.

The first sitting of the 9th Parliament of Sri Lanka commenced at 9.30 am this morning (20) with the participation of the newly-elected legislators.

Representatives of political parties including PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, Samagi Jaba Balawegaya (SJB) leader Sajith Premadasa, Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake, MPs Mano Ganesan, Maithripala Sirisena, C. V. Wigneswaran, Douglas Devananda, Rishad Bathiudeen and other legislators, welcoming the new Speaker, added their wishes to him.