Siyambalapitiya, Angajan appointed to new posts in parliament

The Ninth Parliament has unanimously appointed MP Ranjith Siyambalapititya as the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament.

His name was proposed to the House by Minister of Environment Mahinda Amaraweera.

Meanwhile, Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva proposed the name of MP Angajan Ramanathan to be appointed as the Deputy Chairman of Committees.

As no other names were proposed for the position, MP Ramanadan was appointed as the Deputy Chairman of Committees of the Ninth Parliament.