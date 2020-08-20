Speaker recognizes Sajith as Opposition Leader

August 20, 2020   10:59 am

Leader of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), Sajith Premadasa has been recognized as the Leader of the Opposition.

Newly-appointed Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced this during the first sitting of the 9th Parliament of Sri Lanka, commenced at 9.30 this morning (20).

The SJB became the main Opposition after obtaining more than 2.77 million votes in the General Election 2020 held on August 05.

Securing 305,744 preferential votes in the parliamentary election, Sajith Premadasa placed the second in the Colombo District.

His party won 47 parliamentary seats in the election while clinching 07 National List seats.

