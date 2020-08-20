-

United National Bhikkhu Front says that they made a request to Ranil Wickremesinghe to resign from the United National Party (UNP) leadership.

However, General Secretary of the Front Ven. Thiniyawala Palitha Thero said the relevant request was rejected by Wickremesinghe.

The Thero mentioned this at a press conference held in Colombo last evening (19).

He pointed out that there are so many things that have not been possible to achieve in the 26 years of leadership.

“The situation has come to this because the decisions were 100 percent wrong. We have spoken with him [Wickremesinghe], both in private and public. If the letter we compiled was handed over to him with respect and he throws it back to the face of our Bopitiya Thero, how are we supposed to work with a leader like him?”, said Palitha Thero.

“Ranil Wickremesinghe will not be able to find even 10 Buddhist Theros for him in the future. There are 14,000 of Maha Sangha with [Prime Minister] Mahinda Rajapaksa. That is because he has respect for Buddhist monks”, the Thero added.