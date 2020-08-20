Three-day training for first-time MPs  Sisira Jayakody

Three-day training for first-time MPs  Sisira Jayakody

August 20, 2020   12:18 pm

-

A three-day training will be given to all first-time Members of the Parliament, says State Minister Sisira Jayakody.

He mentioned this to the media following the first parliamentary group meeting of the ruling party held yesterday (19).

Jayakody said that anti-democratic actions were unnecessary as the next parliament is democratic.

Meanwhile, first-time MP Madura Vithanage attended the inaugural session of the Ninth Parliament via a boat.

He rode a boat across the Diyawanna Lake from his house to the Parliament this morning (20).

Vithanage was elected to the parliament at General Election with 70,205 preferential votes from Colombo District.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories