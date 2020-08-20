Another cop injured in Hakmana tipper truck hit-and-run case dies

-

Another police officer who was receiving treatment after being knocked down by a tipper truck at the Kongala checkpoint on Matara-Hakmana road last month, has succumbed to injuries early this morning (20).

The 47-year-old Sergeant attached to Hakmana Police was under medical care at the Matara District General Hospital at the time of his passing, the Police Media said.

On July 13, a tipper truck ran over the police officers at Kongama checkpoint, killing a Constable and two Sergeants on duty.

At around 11.00 pm, the police officers on vehicle inspection duty in Kirinda town had signaled a tipper truck, which had been en route to Hakmana from Matara, to stop. However, as the driver failed to comply with the orders, these officers informed the policemen at the Kongala checkpoint of the situation, while giving the tipper truck a chase.

Upon receiving the information, the police officers at the checkpoint had managed to stop the driver. They had been inspecting the tipper truck when the policemen who were tailing the vehicle arrived there. The police officers subsequently issued the driver a spot fine permit as a temporary license and warned him against reckless driving.

The tripper truck driver, who then set off in the direction of Hakmana area, had turned the vehicle and sped up towards Matara area nearly 10 minutes later. He had intentionally knocked the police officers at the checkpoint, killing one Constable and injuring two Sergeants.

The deceased Constable was identified as a 36-year-old resident of Walasmulla attached to the Hakmana Police.

The tipper truck driver in question was arrested on the 14th of July and was remanded the following day.