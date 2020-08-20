Man arrested with firearms and ammunition

Man arrested with firearms and ammunition

August 20, 2020   01:06 pm

-

An individual has been arrested at the Walawwatta area in Mirigama over illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

The arrest has been made in a raid carried out a team of officers of Mirigama Police, stated Police Media Division.

Accordingly, a foreign-manufactured revolver, a locally-manufactured revolver, a 12 bore gun, 68 various ammunition, 02 vehicle number plates, a pair of handcuffs, and cloth and uniforms of Army, Police and Civil Security officials.

The arrested suspect is a 45-year-old resident from Walawwatta, Mirigama.

He is to be produced before the Attanagalla Magistrate’s Court today (20).

Further investigations on the matter are carried out by Mirigama Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories