Man arrested with firearms and ammunition

An individual has been arrested at the Walawwatta area in Mirigama over illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

The arrest has been made in a raid carried out a team of officers of Mirigama Police, stated Police Media Division.

Accordingly, a foreign-manufactured revolver, a locally-manufactured revolver, a 12 bore gun, 68 various ammunition, 02 vehicle number plates, a pair of handcuffs, and cloth and uniforms of Army, Police and Civil Security officials.

The arrested suspect is a 45-year-old resident from Walawwatta, Mirigama.

He is to be produced before the Attanagalla Magistrate’s Court today (20).

Further investigations on the matter are carried out by Mirigama Police.