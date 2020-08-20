President arrives for ceremonial sitting of new Parliament

-

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived at the Parliament premises, a short while ago, to ceremonially declare open the inaugural session of the 9th Parliament.

President Rajapaksa was received at the main steps of the Parliament Building by the new Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena and the Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake.

The President was then accompanied to the House of Parliament by the Serjeant-at-Arms, Deputy Serjeant-at-Arms, Assistant Serjeant-at-Arms followed by the Speaker of Parliament and the Secretary General of Parliament.

The students of Devi Balika Vidyalaya Colombo then lined up for the recital of Jayamangala Gatha at the main entrance of the Parliament Building in welcoming the President.

The President is scheduled to present the Government’s Policy Statement at 3.00 pm.

Under the instructions of the President, arrangements had been made to welcome his arrival at the Parliament in a very simple and charm manner while the traditional gun salutes and vehicle parades were not carried out to welcome him.