730 Sri Lankans repatriated from several countries

A host of Sri Lankans stranded in foreign countries have been repatriated this morning (20).

Reportedly, 290 from Chennai (India), 260 in Dubai (UAE), 160 from Kuwait and 20 from Doha (Qatar) have returned to the country.

They have been moved to quarantine centres operated by the Tri-forces following their arrival at the airport.

Further, 08 more Sri Lankans in Abu Dhabi (UAE) are to be repatriated during the course of the day.

The National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) meanwhile said that 31,134 persons have been discharged from quarantine centres upon completion of the procedure.

Accordingly, 5,944 persons are currently under quarantine at 44 Tri-forces operated facilities, the NOCPCO said further.