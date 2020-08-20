President delivers policy statement of new Govt.

-

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is currently delivering the policy statement of the new government in the House.

President Rajapaksa was received at the main steps of the Parliament Building by the new Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena and the Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake.

The President was then accompanied to the House of Parliament by the Serjeant-at-Arms, Deputy Serjeant-at-Arms, Assistant Serjeant-at-Arms followed by the Speaker of Parliament and the Secretary General of Parliament.

The students of Devi Balika Vidyalaya Colombo then lined up for the recital of Jayamangala Gatha at the main entrance of the Parliament Building in welcoming the President.

President then made his way to the Chamber of the House to present the Government’s Policy Statement, as provided by Article 33(2) of the Constitution.