Parliament adjourned until tomorrow

The Parliament has been adjourned until 9.30 am tomorrow (August 21), by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

He announced this after delivering the policy statement of the new government at the House a short while ago.

The first session of the 9th Parliament was ceremoniously inaugurated at 3.00 pm today (20), under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Upon his arrival, the President was received by the newly appointed Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.