Infant receiving windows to receive abandoned babies

August 20, 2020   05:58 pm

The National Child Protection Authority (NCPA) has taken a new step to prevent parents from abandoning their newborns or children aged below 1 year at various places over diversified reasons.

Issuing a press release, the Authority stated that the necessary steps have been taken to establish ‘Infant receiving windows’ affiliated to the pediatric wards of 9 major hospitals in the 9 provinces, to receive such rejected children.

The release further read that expedited investigations have been launched into the complaints lodged at the Authority and accordingly, measures have been taken to arrest suspects of child abuse.

Meanwhile, the Complaint Update and Management Digital System (CUMS) of NCPA has been completed, the Authority said.

Further, the process of developing the Police Complaint Update and Management Digital System – (Police CUMS) is currently underway, it read.

