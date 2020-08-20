Lakshman Kiriella appointed Chief Opposition Whip

-

‘Samagi Jana Balawegaya’ (SJB) parliamentarian Lakshman Kiriella has been appointed as the Chief Opposition Whip of the new Parliament.

The Kandy District MP had previously served as the Leader of the House.

He had received 52,311 votes at the 2020 parliamentary elections.

SJB Leader Sajith Premadasa was recognized as the Leader of the Opposition during the inaugural parliamentary session this morning.

Minister Dinesh Gunawardena officially assumed duties as the Leader of the House while Minister Johnston Fernando assumed duties as Chief Government Whip this morning.