Mahela to chair National Sports Council - Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Namal Rajapaksa has appointed a National Sports Council. The 14-member council is chaired by Sri Lankan cricket great Mahela Jayawardena.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.