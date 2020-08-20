Kush worth over Rs. 2 million seized at BIA

-

Three parcels containing a variety of cannabis called ‘Kush’ have been detected at the cargo terminal of Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake today (20).

According to the media spokesperson of Sri Lanka Customs, the contraband is said to be worth nearly Rs. 2.2 million.

The parcels, which had been, dispatched from the United States, were seized by the Narcotic Unit of the Customs attached to the BIA.

The haul of drugs was concealed in a biscuit packet and a several packaging of mobile phone disinfecting devices.

No individual was present at the airport premises to claim the said parcels, reports said further.