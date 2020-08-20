Arrivals from Chennai push COVID-19 cases to 2,918

-

Sixteen individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 today (20), raising Sri Lanka’s infections tally to 2,918.

The Department of Government Information said the latest cases are arrivals from Chennai, India.

In the meantime, recoveries from COVID-19 escalated to 2,765 earlier today as five more patients returned to health.

The Epidemiology Unit says only 142 active novel coronavirus cases are currently under medical care.

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 11 deaths due to COVID-19 pandemic.