Over 100,000 arrested in crime prevention operations

Sri Lanka Police says that 103,651 suspects have been arrested during the various crime prevention operations carried out within the country over the past couple of days.

Speaking during a press briefing at the Police Headquarters yesterday (20), police spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne said that the suspects were arrested on charges including illegal possession of firearms, possession of drugs and explosives.

Her stated that over 23 kilograms of heroin have been seized during these operations.