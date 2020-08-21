Over 100,000 arrested in crime prevention operations

Over 100,000 arrested in crime prevention operations

August 21, 2020   08:50 am

-

Sri Lanka Police says that 103,651 suspects have been arrested during the various crime prevention operations carried out within the country over the past couple of days.

Speaking during a press briefing at the Police Headquarters yesterday (20), police spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne said that the suspects were arrested on charges including illegal possession of firearms, possession of drugs and explosives. 

Her stated that over 23 kilograms of heroin have been seized during these operations.   

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories