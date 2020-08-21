Parliamentary Committee of Selection appointed

-

The Committee of Selection has been appointed to serve during the First Session of the Ninth Parliament in accordance with the provisions of Standing Order 114 of Parliament.

The Select Committee is chaired by the Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena and consists of 12 Members of Parliament including the Leaders of Political Parties and their Representatives.

Nimal Siripala de Silva, Dinesh Gunawardena, Johnston Fernando, Douglas Devananda, Dullas Alahapperuma, Wimal Weerawansa, Prasanna Ranatunga, Lakshman Kiriella, Gayantha Karunatilake, Rauff Hakeem, Vijitha Herath , Selvam Adaikkalanathan will represent the Committee of Selection.

The first meeting of the Parliamentary Committee of Selection is scheduled to be held at 2.00 pm today (21) at Parliament Premises.