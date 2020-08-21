Parliamentary Committee of Selection appointed

Parliamentary Committee of Selection appointed

August 21, 2020   12:17 pm

-

The Committee of Selection has been appointed to serve during the First Session of the Ninth Parliament in accordance with the provisions of Standing Order 114 of Parliament. 

The Select Committee is chaired by the Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena and consists of 12 Members of Parliament including the Leaders of Political Parties and their Representatives. 

Nimal Siripala de Silva, Dinesh Gunawardena, Johnston Fernando, Douglas Devananda, Dullas Alahapperuma, Wimal Weerawansa, Prasanna Ranatunga, Lakshman Kiriella, Gayantha Karunatilake, Rauff Hakeem, Vijitha Herath , Selvam Adaikkalanathan will represent the Committee of Selection.

The first meeting of the Parliamentary Committee of Selection is scheduled to be held at 2.00 pm today (21) at Parliament Premises.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories