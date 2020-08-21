Woman nabbed with over 49kg of cannabis

Woman nabbed with over 49kg of cannabis

August 21, 2020   12:50 pm

-

A woman has been arrested with 49 kilograms and 700 grams of cannabis in the Paranthan area in Kilinochchi.

The suspect was arrested during a raid carried out based on information received by the Kilinochchi Police Station on Thursday (20).

The arrested female is a 29-year-old resident of Murusamotai in Paranthan.

She has been produced before the Kilinochchi Magistrate’s Court and held for 07 days under detention orders. 

Kilinochchi Police are conducting further investigations. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories