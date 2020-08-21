Woman nabbed with over 49kg of cannabis
August 21, 2020 12:50 pm
A woman has been arrested with 49 kilograms and 700 grams of cannabis in the Paranthan area in Kilinochchi.
The suspect was arrested during a raid carried out based on information received by the Kilinochchi Police Station on Thursday (20).
The arrested female is a 29-year-old resident of Murusamotai in Paranthan.
She has been produced before the Kilinochchi Magistrate’s Court and held for 07 days under detention orders.
Kilinochchi Police are conducting further investigations.