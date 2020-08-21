Woman nabbed with over 49kg of cannabis

-

A woman has been arrested with 49 kilograms and 700 grams of cannabis in the Paranthan area in Kilinochchi.

The suspect was arrested during a raid carried out based on information received by the Kilinochchi Police Station on Thursday (20).

The arrested female is a 29-year-old resident of Murusamotai in Paranthan.

She has been produced before the Kilinochchi Magistrate’s Court and held for 07 days under detention orders.

Kilinochchi Police are conducting further investigations.