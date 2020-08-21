135 Sri Lankans return from Qatar and Thailand

-

A group of 135 Sri Lankan nationals, who had been stranded in Qatar and Thailand owing to the coronavirus pandemic, were repatriated to the country today (21).

A Qatar Airways flight with 47 Sri Lankans aboard, arriving from Doha, reached the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake at 1.20 a.m. today.

Meanwhile another 88 Sri Lankans were repatriated from Thailand onboard a SriLankan Airlines flight arriving from Bangkok.

The group will be sent for quarantine after being subjected to PCR tests at the airport premises.